HONOR Magic V will be the company’s first foldable smartphone

HONOR has been known for making some of the excellent budget and premium flagship smartphones. Now that every player in the smartphone field is making moves to launch foldable smartphones — Samsung and OPPO have released their foldable smartphones — it seems that HONOR is also ready to enter the arena.

Today, HONOR officially teased its upcoming foldable device, the Honor Magic V. The teaser doesn't reveal much about the foldable device from HONOR. Rather it only shows two screens connected by a hinge. Moreover, not much is known about the HONOR's foldable device right now. The company is tipped to release two foldable smartphones soon, but not a lot of information has leaked about it. It seems that Magic V will be one of the devices that HONOR is looking to launch.

Previous rumors have suggested that HONOR is working on a foldable which will have a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner display. It is not yet known if the foldable will be clamshell-style or not. However, with screens this big, it seems that HONOR will take the Galaxy Z Fold 3 route.

Although HONOR hasn't revealed any information about the device's release, we expect the company to reveal more information at the CES 2022 event. What are your expectations from the HONOR Magic V? Let us know in the comments section below!