HONOR Magic V takes on Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 7.9-inch display

HONOR just announced its first foldable phone – the HONOR Magic V. It’s also the first foldable device to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new HONOR Magic V goes head-to-head with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the company even compared it on a dedicated slide during its presentation.

The new HONOR Magic V comes with a 6.45-inch (external) display that features 2560 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 7.9-inch internal display that comes with an OLED panel, 1984 x 2272 resolution, HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. It’s also the first foldable smartphone to feature the new IMAX Enhanced certification, which should help out movie lovers. As mentioned above, it’s equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

HONOR also compared the Magic V’s front display to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It comes with a slightly more usable panel as it’s slightly wider than the Z Fold 3, offering a 21:9 aspect ratio to the 25:9 on the Fold 3.

There are three cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary with f/1.9 PDAF and Laser autofocus, a 50MP f/2.0 20mm, and a 50MP f/2.2 13mm ultrawide with 122-degrees field of view. Additionally, there are two selfie cameras – like on the Z Fold 3 – and both offer 42MP sensors on the external display and on the external one. There are no under-display camera sensors found here as the Magic V features the punch-hole cutout for the cameras.

Battery is also larger than on the Fold 3, featuring a 4,750 mAh capacity. It supports 66W fast wired charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging capped at 5W. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted, and the USB-C port is located on the bottom. The phone will run Magic UI 6.0, based on Android 12.

HONOR Magic V will be available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Black, and Burnt Orange. It’ll be available for CNY 9,999 ($1,570), and it goes up to CNY 10,999 ($1,725) for the 512GB model. It will first be sold in China from January 18, and we have no information whether the device will make it globally to other markets.