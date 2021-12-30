HONOR Magic V specs leak: shaping up to be a worthy Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor

HONOR teased its upcoming Magic V foldable smartphone just a few days ago, and now we have some information about the specs we could see on the company's first foldable. Popular leaker Digital Chat Station has shared a list of specs that could be related to a “prototype” version of the Magic V.

According to the leaker, Magic V will offer a typical foldable form factor and compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will have a large vertical outer display and a foldable inner display. The outer display will host a top-centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and feature a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the inner foldable display will feature a top-left cutout hole-punch camera and 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The leaker also believes that it will not only be able to beat Samsung in the chipset department but the battery charging department as well. The leaker claims HONOR Magic V will feature 66W fast wired charging. Lastly, he adds that the foldable will run on Android 12.

While HONOR is yet to confirm the launch date of its foldable Magic V smartphone, you can check out the company's teaser video in the meantime. We expect the company to reveal some more information about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor at the CES 2022 event. What are your expectations from the HONOR Magic V? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Authority