HONOR Magic V price, specs, and renders surface online

HONOR is all set to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone next week. The Magic V is set to make a debut on January 10th, and while we know a little bit about the Samsung Galaxy Z, Fold 3 competitor, a new leak has shown off the HONOR foldable for the first time. In addition, the HONOR Magic V's specs and price have also been leaked.

HONOR Magic V Renders

The leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishaan Agarwal. According to the leaked renders, HONOR's foldable Magic V will feature a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a tall outer screen. The back will house the triple camera setup with the HONOR logo below it. It seems that the black and the white color variants will arrive in a glossy finish, with the white variant having some vertical lines on the back, whereas the orange color may have a faux leather finish. The render also showcases that the front screen will house a punch-hole selfie camera.

HONOR Magic V Specs

Category HONOR Magic V Cover Display 6.45-inch OLED, 2560×1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Inner Display 7.9-inch OLED, 2272×1984 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Graphics Adreno 730 GPU Memory 12GB RAM Storage 256GB/512GB Primary Camera 50MP, f/1.9 aperture Ultra-Wide Camera 50MP, f/2.2 aperture Spectrum Enhanced Camera 50MP, f/2.0 aperture Front Camera 42MP, f/2.4 aperture Battery 4,750mAh Fast Charging 66W Dimensions (Folded) 160.4 × 72.7 × 14.3mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm Weight 293 grams Colors White, Black, Orange Release Date 10th January 2022 Price $2,200 (rumored)

According to tipster Ishaan Agarwal, the cover display of the HONOR Magic V will be a 6.45-inch OLED panel. It will have a resolution of 2560×1080 pixels and support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display will be a 7.9-inch OLED with 2272×1984 pixel resolution and 2272×1984 pixel resolution.

It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU and Adreno 730 GPU. It will have two variants: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the higher-end one will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It will run on MagicUI 6 based on Android 12.

On the back of the Magic V, there will be a triple 50MP camera setup. The primary lens will be 50MP with an f/1.9 aperture, whereas the ultra-wide camera will be 50MP with an f/2.2 aperture. In addition to these two, there will also be a 'spectrum enhanced camera' with an f/2.0 aperture. There will be a 42MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture on the front.

The foldable will be backed by a 4,750mAh battery that will support 66W fast charging. Lastly, the report adds that the Magic V will also feature DTS audio-powered ultra speakers.

HONOR Magic V Price

According to a leaker (via GSMArena), 12/256 GB variant of the HONOR Magic V will cost CNY13,999 in China. When converted to USD, the price comes out to be roughly around $2,200. The leaker also claims that there will be a 12/512 GB version which will retail for CNY14,999, or $2,350. If HONOR launches the Magic V at this price, it'll be a good, but costly, completion to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 which retails for around $400 less, i.e., around $1,800 in the United States.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait long for HONOR to confirm these specs, price, and even design as the foldable is set to debut next week. What are your expectations from the HONOR Magic V? If it launches at the same price tag as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, would you prefer it over Samsung's offering? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MySmartPrice, GSMArena