HONOR Magic V foldable to debut on Jan 10th

HONOR has announced the launch date of its upcoming Magic V foldable smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil its first foldable flagship Magic V at an event in China on Jan 10 at 11.30 AM UTC (6:30 AM ET). The company first teased its foldable last month, and now it has revealed that it will launch later this month just a day ahead of the OnePlus' 10 Pro flagship launch.

Not a lot about HONOR's first foldable is known right now. Though it is known to sport a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3-like design with a big outer screen and an inner foldable display. The company shared a teaser video a few days ago to hype up the device. The teaser shows that the outer display of the Magic V might not have a notch or a punch-hole cutout, and it remains to be seen whether HONOR will use the under-display camera technology.

On the specs side of things, the Magic V could prove to be a worthy Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor. The upcoming flagship is reported to be equipped with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The outer 6.5-inch display is said to sport a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the inner 8-inch foldable display is said to feature a top-left cutout hole-punch camera and 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipsters believe that the HONOR Magic V will feature 66W fast wired charging and a 50MP primary camera lens. The foldable is said to run on Android 12. What are your expectations from the HONOR Magic V? Let us know in the comments section below!