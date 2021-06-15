It has been long rumored that the foldable smartphone market is all set to expand next year. While Samsung and HUAWEI have been in the segment for a couple of years now, Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Xiaomi has already showcased its foldable in China, and other Chinese OEMs like OPPO and Vivo are also said to introduce their foldable phones by the end of this year. Now, HONOR is also tipped to launch a foldable.

According to Display Supply Chain, HONOR is said to launch its Magic Fold using in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. Vivo and Xiaomi would introduce new UTG in-folding foldables in late 2021 using panels from Samsung Display, and it would be followed by HONOR with the launch of its foldable device. The report goes on to say that Motorola will not be launching a foldable Razr this year. It is said that the company is working on re-inventing its foldable design. Hence, the next Razr could be launched in the second half of 2022.

The report also reveals several details regarding the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. It says that the device will be the first foldable display with an under panel camera. It would be the first foldable display that replaces the circular polarizer with a color filter to reduce thickness, increase brightness and lower power. Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be the first foldable display with UTG to have pen input.

The display film stack on Samsung’s foldable is nearly 40% thicker than the Z Fold 2 despite the removal of the circular polarizer due to the addition of the relatively thick digitizer. It includes a shatterproof/protection layer under the UTG previously seen in the Z Flip 5G. The next Fold will also incorporate a carbon reinforced polymer layer to increase strength below the panel.