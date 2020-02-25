Honor Magic Earbuds
Author
Tags

Honor announced a wide range of things at its event. The Honor Magic Earbuds were launched as well. The new set of true-wireless headphones feature a form of hybrid noise cancelation too.

The Magic Earbuds comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6, and AVRCP 1.5. It sports 10mm drivers. As per Honor, the Earbuds can last up to 3.5 hours of continuous music playback on just one charge. It maxes out to 13 hours of playback using the USB-C compatible charging case. The device takes about 1.5 hours to charge the case from zero to full.

Honor also says there is a “hybrid feedforward/feedback ANC solution” that can achieve “an average noise canceling effect of over 24dB.” That means it will help block out ambient sound.

However, the Honor Magic Earbuds are not water-resistant. The price starts at €129 (~$140). The product will be made available in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue across Europe in April. Further, there is no word on the release date for the United States.

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro LEAKED: This Seems FAMILIAR?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro, new Macs without an Intel processor and more

Apple’s 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, gaming monitors and more on sale

These are some of the best deals available today. You can get up to $700 in Apple’s 2019 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, monitors and more
Android 11

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 and 4a Features LEAKED on Android 11?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new feature that may arrive with Android 11, the possibility of new AirPods Pro Lite and more