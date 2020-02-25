Honor announced a wide range of things at its event. The Honor Magic Earbuds were launched as well. The new set of true-wireless headphones feature a form of hybrid noise cancelation too.

The Magic Earbuds comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6, and AVRCP 1.5. It sports 10mm drivers. As per Honor, the Earbuds can last up to 3.5 hours of continuous music playback on just one charge. It maxes out to 13 hours of playback using the USB-C compatible charging case. The device takes about 1.5 hours to charge the case from zero to full.

Honor also says there is a “hybrid feedforward/feedback ANC solution” that can achieve “an average noise canceling effect of over 24dB.” That means it will help block out ambient sound.

However, the Honor Magic Earbuds are not water-resistant. The price starts at €129 (~$140). The product will be made available in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue across Europe in April. Further, there is no word on the release date for the United States.