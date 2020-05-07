Honor Magic Earbuds

HONOR announced its Magic Earbuds in February. The new set of true-wireless headphones feature a form of hybrid noise cancelation too. Now, the product is going on sale in Europe.

The HONOR Magic Earbuds will be available for purchase on hihonor.com in Netherland, France, Germany, and Italy for €99.90. Further, the availability in the UK market will follow soon with a price of £89.99.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6, and AVRCP 1.5. It sports 10mm drivers. The Earbuds are claimed to lasy up to 3.5 hours of continuous music playback on just one charge. It maxes out to 13 hours of playback using the USB-C compatible charging case.

HONOR also says there is a “hybrid feedforward/feedback ANC solution” that can achieve “an average noise canceling effect of over 24dB.” That means it will help block out ambient sound.

