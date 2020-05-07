Honor Magic Earbuds

HONOR announced its Magic Earbuds in February. The new set of true-wireless headphones feature a form of hybrid noise cancelation too. Now, the product is going on sale in Europe.

The HONOR Magic Earbuds will be available for purchase on hihonor.com in Netherland, France, Germany, and Italy for €99.90. Further, the availability in the UK market will follow soon with a price of £89.99.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6, and AVRCP 1.5. It sports 10mm drivers. The Earbuds are claimed to lasy up to 3.5 hours of continuous music playback on just one charge. It maxes out to 13 hours of playback using the USB-C compatible charging case.

HONOR also says there is a “hybrid feedforward/feedback ANC solution” that can achieve “an average noise canceling effect of over 24dB.” That means it will help block out ambient sound.

You May Also Like

Microsoft Surface Earbuds finally arriving on May 12 with a lower $199 price tag

Surface Earbuds offer support for screen-free Office 365 access and Swift Pair with other Surface devices, but they miss out on Active Noise Cancellation.
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Camera LEAKS: Wait for it? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the leaked pictures taken by the Google Pixel 4a, the new features of the Apple Watch Series 6 and more
iPhone SE best cheap phone

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone SE NOT as POWERFUL as we thought?(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the AnTuTu scores for the latest iPhone SE, the specs and launch date of the LG Velvet and more