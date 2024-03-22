Key Takeaways HONOR unveils the sleek Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR with enhanced durability, impressive camera, and dual-layer OLED Tandem Display.

Magic 6 Ultimate features a unique design with vegan leather, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and exclusive dual-directional satellite communication.

Alongside the new smartphones, HONOR introduces the powerful MagicBook Pro 16 laptop with Intel processor and NVIDIA GPU for immersive experience.

HONOR has been quite busy in 2024. It kicked off with the global launch of its sleek Magic V2 foldable smartphone, followed by the debut of the Magic 6 Pro at MWC 2024. But it seems like they're not slowing down. HONOR has now unveiled the new Porsche Design HONOR Magic6 RSR, along with the release of the Magic6 Ultimate and a gaming collaboration called Black Myth: Wukong in China.

Porsche Design HONOR Magic 6 RSR

Following the launch of Magic V2 RSR in collaboration with Porsche Design, HONOR has now unveiled a new version of the Magic 6 in collaboration with them. In terms of design, the new Magic 6 RSR features Porsche's signature hexagonal camera layout and a raised ridge down the center for better grip. Made from titanium, it comes in two colors: Agate Grey (inspired by the Porsche 911) and Frozen Berry (inspired by the Porsche Taycan).

The Magic 6 RSR is also more durable than the standard variant, featuring IP68 dust and water resistance, and HONOR's proprietary NanoCrystal Shield on both front and back for added glass protection. The camera setup is upgraded as well, with a main 50MP HONOR Falcon Camera H9800 sensor that has better HDR compared to the standard version. There's also a LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System for fast and accurate focus, perfect for capturing fast-moving scenes.

But the biggest difference seems to be in terms of the display. The HONOR Magic 6 RSR features the industry's first dual-layer OLED Tandem Display. This display can hold up better in comparison to a regular OLED panel with a 600 percent longer lifespan and offers brighter visuals with improved power efficiency.

Other than that, the Magic 6 RSR is a power-packed smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with 1TB of internal storage and 24GB of RAM and a suite of on-device AI features, including support for HONOR's Magic Portal. The RSR variant also has a bigger 5600 mAh battery, compared to 5450 mAh on the standard edition, with faster 80W wired charging. HONOR plans to make the Magic 6 RSR available worldwide in the second quarter of 2024.

HONOR Magic 6 Ultimate and MagicBook Pro 16 Also Unveiled

In addition to the Magic 6 Porsche Design edition, HONOR also unveiled the Magic 6 Ultimate smartphone. The Magic 6 Ultimate features a very different design compared to the other variants, featuring a square-shaped camera module and a backplate made of vegan leather. HONOR says it drew inspiration from luxury car interiors for the Magic 6 Ultimate's design.

Like other versions, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with built-in AI capabilities. However, there is one feature that is exclusive to the Magic 6 Ultimate and that is the dual-directional satellite communication feature. However, for now, the Magic 6 Ultimate will only be available in the Chinese market.

Following its debut of the MagicBook Pro 16 at MWC 2024, HONOR has now formally introduced the laptop alongside the new Magic 6 series phones. The MagicBook Pro 16 runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and boasts a six-speaker system for immersive spatial audio playback. The MagicBook Pro 16 will be available globally starting from the second quarter of 2024.