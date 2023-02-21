Close Pocketnow recommends the HONOR Magic5 Lite smartphone due to its stylish design, great overall performance, and low price point. It's an excellent mid-range smartphone, offering a great display, great daylight camera performance, and 40W fast wired charging.

HONOR unveiled the Magic5 Lite on February 15, 2023. The new mid-ranger packs the same chipset as the HONOR X9 5G from last year (also known as the Magic 4 Lite). There are, however, a few notable improvements, such as the new camera sensors, a smaller OLED display, and more. The device is a rebranded HONOR X9a, and it’s aimed at European markets.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite looks and feels premium. It’s powered by a 5G Snapdragon chip, a triple camera setup, and a large 5,100 mAh cell supporting 40W fast-wired charging. On paper, it looks like an excellent upgrade, and we’ll dig deeper to tell you whether it’s worth considering.

HONOR Magic5 Lite 8 / 10 The new HONOR Magic5 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It has a triple camera setup, a large 5,100 mAh battery that can last all day with support for 40W fast wired charging, and an elegant, premium design. Pros 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Great build quality with a thin and light feel

Great general performance

Long battery life with fast charging

Upgraded cameras Cons Slippery

Disappointing speaker

Ships with Android 12 See at Honor

Magic5 Lite: Price & Availability

The new HONOR Magic5 Lite is available in two regions, including France and the United Kingdom. The Magic5 Lite retails for €369.99 (~$400) in France and £329.99 in the United Kingdom. The device will be available for pre-order in the UK from February 20, and the company will offer a bundle to make things even sweeter.

In the UK, HONOR will bundle in the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite, a one-time HONOR Screen Protection, a £30 voucher, and a £20 trade-in bonus.

Device (RAM + Storage) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) Magic5 Lite (6/128GB) £329.99 €369.99

What's in the box

Inside the box, HONOR includes the warranty card, a hand guide, a SIM ejector pin, and a USB Type-C cable. It’s worth noting that the Magic5 Lite will also come with a pre-applied screen protector, which is always great to see. There’s no charger included in the box or a silicone case, like in previous years.

Design

Stylish design

Slim and comfortable feel

Slippery

The design of the HONOR Magic5 Lite is identical to the HONOR X9a, released earlier in January 2023. The Magic5 Lite features a slim design with curved edges both on the front and back.

Focusing on the back of the phone, we’ll find a ring camera module, also often referred to as a “doughnut”. The design of the camera module is unique, and certainly stands out next to phones with the standard rounded rectangle camera islands. The one thing that stands out, quite literally, is the ring itself. It protrudes; however, this doesn’t make the device wobble on a desk. This also means that without a case, this is likely to be scratched up, which could affect the camera's performance in the long term.

“The Magic5 Lite might be slim, with nice curves that make it look more appealing and comfortable, but it also makes the phone extremely slippery.”

The Magic5 Lite might be slim, with nice curves to make it look more appealing and comfortable, but it also makes the phone extremely slippery. I often found myself holding onto the device in the middle, trying to ensure I have a better grip as a lower point would’ve made it easy to fall out of my hands. I’m a fan of the design, especially this Emerald Green colorway, but if there’s one recommendation I can give you, it’s that you should use a case.

The rest of the phone sports a conventional layout. The bottom contains the SIM card slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker. The top has a microphone and infrared (IR) sensor. The right side sports the volume rocker and power button.

Magic5 Lite: Specifications

The HONOR Magic5 Lite comes with the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It’s worth noting that last year’s Magic4 Lite came with the same exact chipset, and we would’ve loved to see a faster-performing SoC. We can only assume that HONOR is taking the “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it approach” this year to save on costs. That being said, it’s still more than capable and up for most tasks. Our review unit came with the standard 6/128GB memory and storage combo.

“HONOR is taking the “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it” approach this year to save on costs”

The Magic5 Lite supports 5G, and while there’s nothing that would stand out about the specifications, it’s an affordable device with decent specs. It has a large display, a capable camera setup, NFC, plenty of storage, and everything you might need in a modern smartphone.

Category HONOR Magic5 Lite Release Date February 15, 2023 Dimensions 6.36 x 2.91 x 0.31 in (161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm) Weight 6.17 oz (175 g) Operating System Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12 Display 6.67" AMOLED Display

20:9 aspect ratio

2400 x 1080 (395 ppi) resolution

120hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate

800 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm) Memory & Storage 6GB + 128GB Rear Primary Camera 64MP wide, ƒ/1.8 aperture, PDAF Rear Ultra-wide Camera 5MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Rear Macro Camera 2MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Front Under-Display Camera 16MP, ƒ/2.5 aperture Security Under display, Optical fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR Ports USB Type-C Battery 5,100mAh, 40W wired charging Water Resistance None Colors Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, Emerald Green Price Starting at £329.99 (~$400)

Display

6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz

Great sunlight visibility

Slim bezels and curved edges

The HONOR Magic5 Lite comes with a large 6.67-inch display, which is slightly smaller than last year’s Magic4 Lite, which had a 6.81-inch LCD panel. The Magic5 Lite might have a smaller screen, but the display quality is a major upgrade. It's equipped with an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It’s bright, colorful, and pleasing to look at.

Although the brightness isn’t as high as on modern flagship phones, it was plenty bright to use it outside. Sunlight visibility was great, and it’s also dark enough to use comfortably in dark and dimly lit environments. The colors looked better in the vivid setting, and the natural mode often made them washed out and missing a bit of saturation. That being said, it’s bright, colorful, and enjoyable, and I had fun watching movies and playing games on it.

“It’s a beautiful display with great colors and brightness. I just wish the curves were less extreme”

The only nitpick I have about the display is the curved edges. Playing games can often be challenging as it makes tapping buttons and triggers trickier, and while it’s comfortable and looks gorgeous, a standard flat display would have been more user-friendly. Overall, it’s a beautiful display with great colors and brightness, I just wish the curves were less extreme.

Cameras

Decent photos during the day

Great portraits

It falls short in dimly lit environments and at night

Selfies are a hit-and-miss

The camera on the HONOR Magic5 Lite uses a 64MP f/.8 primary sensor, a 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro. HONOR finally removed the depth sensor and provided an ultrawide, giving the Magic5 Lite a camera setup it deserves – even if the macro sensor is only there for the show.

During the daytime, the Magic5 Lite produced decent photos, but there issues with the software trying to tackle and optimize certain shots. In bright environments, the colors were sometimes too saturated. Other times, the colors were washed out, especially when taken up close. They’re not always accurate, and it seems like HONOR oversaturates reds.

Portraits were generally great, and the front-facing 16MP camera provided great results with enough detail and sharpness, although the colors were often washed out – especially in bright environments. The quality also suffers in dimly lit places with some lost detail and sharpness, but some tweaking can make it social media-ready in just a few minutes.

When it’s dark, the Magic5 Lite often struggles to focus, and the results are often noisy and dark. The software tries to compensate, but it often ends up ending up soft, with less detail and sharpness. The night mode helps, and it often yields better colors and brighter images, but it’s far from perfect.

Overall, the camera on the Magic5 Lite is an improvement, but there are still some problems that need to be addressed before it can take on other competitive midranges from Samsung and Google. HONOR is on the right path, but it needs some more work.

Camera samples

Daytime

Selfie

Macro

Low-light

Software

Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12

Great multitasking and general performance

Like last year’s Magic4 Lite, the new Magic5 Lite comes with an older software than what is currently available on the market. We’re already testing out developer previews of Android 14, yet, the Magic5 Lite ships with Android 12. While the OS is stable and works perfectly in most cases, it could be difficult to predict when it may receive a software update to Android 13.

With that out of the way, the device runs well, and it seems like HONOR made even more optimizations, waving goodbye to hiccups and sluggish behaviors that were present in the last generation. It’s worth noting that you can still experience minor slowdowns, especially when updating multiple applications simultaneously, but it’s not nearly as bad as it used to be.

Generally speaking, the Magic5 Lite handles most tasks with ease. Whether you’re playing Brawl Stars, or Asphalt 9, the device will perform as you’d expect. It might not be a powerhouse, but it can easily play games in lower settings, making it a great budget gaming device, especially with its responsive 120Hz refresh rate display.

Multitasking is snappy, and you’ll have a hard time being able to tell that this isn’t a flagship device. Most phones, in this price range, have 6/8GB of RAM, and the Magic5 Lite also packs 6GB. It’s enough to comfortably keep four to seven apps loaded at all times without having to reload them and lose progress, but we would have preferred more.

“HONOR is a great example that phones aren’t just about raw specs, and that you can still have a great experience using budget chips”

My expectations were low at the beginning of this review. Still, if anything, HONOR is a great example that phones aren’t just about raw specs, and that you can still have a great experience using lower-end components. The HONOR Magic5 Lite left me impressed, having used the Magic5 Lite for more than two weeks. The animations were consistently smooth, and the phone managed to live up to my expectations, even succeeding on many occasions.

Magic UI hasn’t changed much when it comes to design, but a few neat built-in features can improve your experience. The OS tries to emulate stock Android with its own unique twist, and while it might not be flashy, it’s functional. The main nitpick I found is that notifications require two swipes to remove them, which is frustrating, to say the least. If you used Magic UI in the past, you’ll feel right at home.

Haptics

Haptics aren’t usually great in mid-range devices, but the Magic5 Lite’s pretty good, especially at this price range. Supported games felt more immersive, and Magic UI and Android provided great general feedback when using the device.

Speakers

The single bottom-firing speaker isn’t great. It lacks bass, and the highs are often too high, making some music unenjoyable. It’s generally fine for games, videos, and watching movies, but it’s far from perfect. The speaker also distorts on high volumes, and I found myself lowering it by two or three clicks to make it usable when playing games or consuming content.

Battery life

5,100 mAh battery

Support for 40W fast wired charging

Excellent battery life

The HONOR Magic5 Lite comes with a 5,100 mAh battery, which is a large cell considering the device’s slim design. During my use, the phone lasted at least a day on a single charge, and sometimes it was also possible to make it to the second day. Reducing the screen’s brightness helped extend the battery further.

“The HONOR Magic5 Lite is a two-day phone for most people”

The HONOR Magic5 Lite is a two-day phone for most people, assuming you play fewer games and don’t take as many photos. The device also supports 40W fast wired charging. However, I could not test that as our review unit didn’t come with one. The phone charged fine with a standard branded cable and 25W power adapter, although it was limited to 8W charging most of the time. I would recommend purchasing a supported 40W power adapter to increase charging speeds by a mile, which could also be a worthy investment ensuring your future-proof yourself.

Overall, the Magic5 Lite is an excellent device, and while it’s possible to kill it in a single day with heavy use, it can easily make it to the second day by using the social networks we all love and use. General browsing, light gaming, and watching videos will help drain the battery, but it’s still possible to make it to the next day with a single charge.

Magic5 Lite: Should I buy it?

Buy it if…

You want a slim and lightweight device with a large, vibrant display.

You want a long-lasting budget device.

You’re looking for a great performing 5G device.

Fast charging is important to you.

Don't buy it if…

You want to take lots of photos at night.

The loudspeaker quality is essential to your daily needs.

You care about timely OS updates and security patches.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite is a great midranger. It lacks key features, such as an IP waterproof rating, wireless charging, and it doesn’t have the most exciting camera performance. However, it makes up for it with its great performance. Despite a few cut corners here and there, it’s more than a capable device for everyday use.

HONOR has done a great job, and while it won’t blow you away, it’s a great well-rounded mid-range smartphone with a stylish design, long battery life, and an attractive price tag. If you’re after a device that ticks most of the boxes and lets you stay in touch with friends and family, and do some work and games on the side, it’s an excellent device.

“If you’re on a budget and want to save money, the HONOR Magic5 Lite is an excellent alternative with excellent performance and great built-in features.”

Suppose you’re after the best camera. The Google Pixel 6a may be your best option, offering the best camera performance that money can buy at a low price. The Pixel also comes with regular software updates, but it lacks an official IP rating, fast charging, and only comes with a 60Hz refresh rate display.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series are also right up there, and the OnePlus Nord series are also worthy competitors when it comes to value and included features. Still, if anything, these midrangers prove that the Magic5 Lite has an excellent place on the market, and it’s a great alternative for those wanting a stylish design, long battery life, great overall performance, and fast charging out of the box. If you’re on a budget and want to save money, the HONOR Magic5 Lite is an excellent alternative with excellent performance and great built-in features.