HONOR to announce Magic 4 Ultimate Edition on March 17

HONOR had a busy afternoon during MWC, when it released the all-new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, HONOR Watch GS 3 smartwatch, and the new HONOR Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro smartphones with 100W wired and wireless fast charging. According to some new information, the company is gearing up to launch one more model called the HONOR Magic 4 Ultimate Edition and Magic 4 Pro+. While we don’t have any information confirmed, we expect similar specifications, and the camera is said to have an even larger main sensor than the Magic 4 Pro.

HONOR posted a teaser on its Weibo page not that long ago, showing off a larger image sensor, which suggests that the rumors are true, and that the company may be in the process of launching a new, HONOR Magic 4 Ultimate Edition version of the Magic 4 Pro smartphone.

The new devices also showed up on China’s TEENA agency, which received the model numbers for the new devices. The listings reveal that the CMA-AN40 is the Magic 4, VNE-AN00 is the Magic 4 Pro, and the LGE-AN20 is the Magic 4 Ultimate Edition (via GSMArena).

For reference, the HONOR Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro launched with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and both devices come with 8/12GB of memory and 256/512GB of storage, while the standard Magic 4 also offers a 128GB storage model. The camera on the two devices was also nearly identical; both included a 50MP primary f/1.8 sensor, and a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide.

The standard Magic 4 came with an 8MP f/2.4 periscope telephoto sensor offering 5x optical zoom, while the Magic 4 Pro came with a 64MP f/3.5 periscope telephoto sensor, offering 3.5x optical zoom. The Magic 4 also had a 4,800 mAh battery and 66W fast wired charging, while the Magic 4 Pro had a 4,600 mAh battery, sporting 100W fast wired, and 100W fast wireless charging.