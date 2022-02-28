HONOR announces Magic 4 Series at MWC 2022 with 100W wireless charging

HONOR today announces a brand new lineup of premium products at MWC 2022, including the HONOR Magic 4 series of smartphones, the new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, and the HONOR Watch GS 3 smartwatch. The Magic 4 series is the latest flagship smartphone from the company and comes with the latest specifications, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

HONOR Magic 4

The HONOR Magic 4 comes with a large 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 1224 x 2664 pixels. It has up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and it supports HDR10+. The hole punch cutout houses a wide-angle camera with 100-degrees FOV.

The HONOR Magic 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it has 8/12GB of memory and 128/256/512GB storage options that users can choose from. The device comes with Magic UI 6.0, based on Android 12, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port on the bottom. As expected, the Magic 4 also supports 5G.

Flipping the device to the back, we find three rear cameras. It has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide f/2.2 camera, and an 8MP periscope sensor with f/3.4, and it’s capable of 5-times optical zoom, and 50-times digital zoom, which is one of the more impressive ones on the market today.

When it comes to charging, the HONOR Magic 4 has a 4,800 mAh battery, and it supports 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology. The device is also IP54 water and dust resistant, and it comes in Black, White, Cyan, and Gold colors.

HONOR Magic 4 Pro

The HONOR Magic 4 Pro is the more impressive device of the two. While it comes with most of the same specifications, including the same 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it comes with a few additional benefits that you can’t find in the non-pro Magic 4.

The camera is slightly different from the HONOR Magic 4 Pro, and it has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide f/2.2 camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor with f/3.5. It’s capable of 3.5-times optical zoom, and up to 100-times digital zoom. The front selfie camera also gets an additional 3D depth camera to support the secure, and safe way for unlocking the device with Face Unlock.

Like the Magic 4, the Magic 4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it will have 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. Additionally, the device has an IP68 certificate against water and dust. It will run Magic UI 6.0, based on Android 12, and it will have a 4,600 mAh battery. The device supports 100W wired and 100W wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology, which is one of the fastest wireless charging speeds that we’ve ever seen to this date. HONOR says that it takes just 30 minutes to go from 0-100% while charging with a cable, and 0-50% in just 15 minutes while charging wirelessly.

The HONOR Magic 4 Pro will be available in Cyan, Gold, White, and Black colors. The company hasn’t shared any information on when the new flagship devices will go on sale, how much they will cost, or what region they will be available.