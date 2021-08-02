Honor-Magic-3-teased-by-CEO-with-five-cameras

We’ve seen a few rumors and leaks of the upcoming Honor Magic 3 flagship devices but haven’t actually seen any renders or leaked images of the actual phone, nor do we know much about the specifications. That’s changed today, as George Zhao, CEO of Honor, has demoed the Magic 3 in a new interview.

The image shows off the five-camera sensor setup on the back, and while the design itself is hidden thanks to a pre-production case, we can get a rough idea about its shape and size. The image also reveals the location of the microphone, USB-C port, and speaker on the bottom, dual-LED flash on top/bottom of the camera array, and the microphone hole (via SparrowNews & GSMArena).

Honor-Magic-3-five-camera-setup-leak-demo

The phone was shown off in a five-minute video posted by Honor on Weibo. Zhao talked to famous Nie Weiping and a former journalist Zhang Quanling where he explained some of the features and functionality that will be present in the upcoming Honor Magic 3 flagship. One of the features is said to be a silent ringtone that would turn the volume down upon looking at the display. Multiple new AI features will appear on the device, and the camera will also likely improve a number of AI enhancement features.

The Honor Magic 3 will be the first device to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, and by the looks of it, it’ll have five camera sensors. This might mean that we’ll see a 50MP, three 64MP, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will also be one of the first to support Google Play Services, thanks to a recent partnership between Honor and Google. It will also feature dual selfie cameras. The Magic 3 will be unveiled on August 12, so we only have a little more than a week to go until we see the device in all of its glory.

