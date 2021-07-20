Honor has been quite active since it parted ways from Huawei. Just last month, we saw the company launch its new Honor 50 with an impressive camera design, and it seems that surprises don’t stop there, as a recent leak suggests that the new Honor Magic 3 will feature a double selfie camera.

We will soon get new Honor devices. The company has recently announced that it will be hosting an event on August 12 to announce its new Honor Magic 3 officially. There’s not much information about the new device or devices, as rumors suggest that we may also get a new foldable smartphone during the same event.

The company has recently teased the upcoming Honor Magic 3 in a couple of official promo videos, but none of them gave us many hints as to what to expect. However, a new video on Weibo reveals that the new smartphone will arrive with a dual selfie camera in a pill-shaped punch hole that will be placed on the upper left side of the display. In addition, we can see that there’s a significant separation between the two visible camera lenses, which makes us believe that we could also get a ToF 3D sensor for better facial recognition.

The video is an ad that’s playing on CCTV5, which supports Chinese athletes participating in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. This 20-second clip also reveals that we will get a curved display and the placement of what seems to be the volume rocker and power button of the device, which are both placed on the right side.

We also expect the new Honor Magic 3 to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, which would make it one of the first devices to hit the market with this new chip. In addition, the new Honor Magic 3 could also support 66W wired fast charging, or up to 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging in the Pro version.

Source Weibo

Via GSM Arena