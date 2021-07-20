Honor Magic 3 series July 20 teaser

The Global CEO Tech Talk was held today, July 20, in Shenzen, China. At the Tech Talk, Honor’s CEO George Zhao also took part, alongside Cristiano Amon, the President, and CEO of Qualcomm.

The CEOs joined the discussion to share valuable insights around how AI and 5G can enable a smarter, more connected life for everyone. During the discussion, Cristiano was excited to announce that Honor will be among the first companies to equip and launch a Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered smartphone. Cristiano also noted the accomplishments that both brands achieved together within a short period of time.

George Zhao has highlighted that the upcoming Honor Magic 3 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset, noting “With more than a 20% upgrade in AI performance, the Snapdragon 888 Plus is capable of running multiple neural networks simultaneously. The platform’s industry-leading performance provides the HONOR Magic3 Series with the flexibility to deliver a best-in-class mobile and camera experience.”

Honor has also shared more information about the design and inspiration behind the Honor Magic 3 series, noting that the upcoming smartphone had been inspired by the color of the Magic Hour. Magic Hour is “In the 15-to-20-minute period before sunset or after sunrise, when the sun is between -6° and -4° below the horizon, the sky lights up in dark blue. When the sun is between -4° and 6° above the horizon, the sky has a pink, or pink-gold hue. These color phases during the Magic Hour gave the HONOR Magic3 Series its two colors name, Blue Hour and Golden Hour.“

Zhao has also expressed his concerns regarding the safeguarding of private and confidential data that are stored on smartphones nowadays and said that “You own your privacy”, underlining Honor’s commitment to keeping personal information safe and secure.

The Honor Magic 3 has been confirmed to launch with dual selfie cameras and a new teaser was also shared today that shows off the circular camera design. The new Honor Magic 3 series will be unveiled officially on August 12.




