Honor posted a new teaser of its upcoming Honor Magic 3 device that showcases the device’s display and cooling system. We’ve recently seen the Magic 3 in the hands of the CEO himself, where he talked about some AI features and the camera capabilities of the upcoming flagship device.

In the new teaser, Honor reveals the display of the Magic 3, which will be a curved waterfall display with a pill-shaped punch-hole selfie camera setup, placed on the top left (via GSMArena). We can also see that the device will likely not have a camera bump on the back, and the placement of the volume rocker and power button currently remains a mystery, although it may be a software-based solution.

The video also shows off a neat animation about the cooling solution, but sadly it doesn’t reveal any new information. We know that it will come equipped with a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, so having a great cooling system is certainly an important task for such a powerful SoC. Thanks to a recent partnership announced earlier, the new Magic 3 will also have Google Play Store and other Google services pre-installed.

In other related news, a recent Geekbench 4 listing was spotted with a model number ELZ-AN10. The phone managed to score 3,556-points for the single-core score and 10,257-points for the multi-core. The listing also reveals that it has 8GB of memory, and it’ll come with Android 11 pre-installed.

The penta camera setup on the back is expected to include three 64MP cameras, a 50MP main sensor alongside a ToF/2MP depth sensor. We have no information about the selfie shooters yet and the rest of the specifications. Honor will officially unveil the Magic 3 on August 12, so we only have to sleep a few more to find out more about the upcoming flagship.