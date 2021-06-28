HONOR recently teased the arrival of its next Magic series. The company paused the Magic series for a couple of years. However, it has now been confirmed that the upcoming HONOR Magic 3 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset. Earlier today, Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G SoC, which is an over-powered version of the Snapdragon 888 chipset that was announced late last year.

“We’re delighted to see the collaboration between HONOR and Qualcomm Technologies take another step forward. The game-changing advancements we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a perfect fit for HONOR’s upcoming Magic3 series flagship,” said Fang Fei, president of product line HONOR Device Co., Ltd. “The platform’s industry-leading performance and gains in AI give us the flexibility to create a mobile experience that will fulfill the needs of even the most demanding users. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will allow us to deliver best-in-class experiences in the Magic series, which set new industry standards for flagship innovation, and we can’t wait for everyone to try it out in person.”

We can expect the HONOR Magic 3 series to feature flagship features like a top-notch display, superior cameras, and quick charge technology. As per the teaser, we can expect an OPPO Find X-like design on the Magic 3. We saw this design back on the Honor Magic 2. HONOR could also tease the arrival of its first foldable phone, the Magic Fold.

An earlier report has revealed that HONOR is said to launch its Magic Fold using in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. On the other hand, Vivo and Xiaomi would introduce new UTG in-folding foldables in late 2021 using panels from Samsung Display, and it would be followed by HONOR with the launch of its foldable device. Therefore, it is likely that the August launch could indeed be focused on the Honor Magic 3 and not the foldable phone.