Honor Magic 2 announced with 6 cameras | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the Honor Magic 2 was just announced and it brings six cameras for a great price. Samsung just trademarked the ‘Infinity V’ which might be the display for the foldable Galaxy X. Apple has halted the roll-out of watchOS 5.1 because it was making Apple Watch Series 4 devices unusable. iOS 12.1 enables dual eSIM technology for the new iPhones but isn’t available with US carriers. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Nubia X which has two OLED screens.
- The new Honor Magic 2 has been officially presented
- Samsung foldable smartphone will get its own Infinity Display
- watchOS 5.1 bricks devices, Apple halts distribution
- Apple’s Dual eSIM won’t be supported by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile
- Another great solution for the notch is provided by the Nubia X
