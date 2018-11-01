Android

Honor Magic 2 announced with 6 cameras | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, the Honor Magic 2 was just announced and it brings six cameras for a great price. Samsung just trademarked the ‘Infinity V’ which might be the display for the foldable Galaxy X. Apple has halted the roll-out of watchOS 5.1 because it was making Apple Watch Series 4 devices unusable. iOS 12.1 enables dual eSIM technology for the new iPhones but isn’t available with US carriers. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Nubia X which has two OLED screens.


About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.