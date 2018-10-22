The Honor Magic 2 looks like a Huawei P20 Pro with pop-up camera

Honor has delivered many good devices this year, and it seems that the new Honor Magic 2 will continue this path.

This device was presented during IFA 2018 and we are just waiting for an official launch. The Honor Magic 2 looks a lot like a Huawei P20 Pro with its main camera setup that’s supposed to include 16, 24 and 16MP lenses. It also presents a beautiful red gradient color that turns to purple. Its selfie camera needs to be manually activated by sliding it up. This mechanism would also activate facial recognition. We also expect an in display fingerprint sensor since we don’t see one on the back.

It can also be considered a powerful device since it will have a 6.4” AMOLED display, Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3,400mAh battery. It will also come with Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.0 out of the box.