The new Honor Magic 2 has been officially presented

We have seen plenty of news about this new smartphone, well we even got a glimpse of it during IFA 2018. Now the Honor Magic 2 has been officially presented.

This new smartphone has solved the notch issue by giving it a sliding panel that reveals its triple selfie cameras that enables high-level facial recognition. The Honor Magic 2 is also supposed to have the most advanced software in all Honor phones today. Its new Kirin 980 processor also helps with AI and its YOYO virtual assistant is said to be so smart, that it will also be able of knowing what you want. In other words, its machine-learning capabilities would almost make it seem like it can read your mind. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

We also find most of the features we see in the rest of Honor smartphones like fast charging that can get you 50% battery in 15 minutes. Its price is going to be $545 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version, $615 for the 8GB/128GB RAM and $690 for the 8GB/256GB.