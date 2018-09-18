Android

Honor Magic 2 may launch October 26

On Weibo, Honor has only been occasionally teasing its next lark of a flagship, the Magic 2. It’s been doing so with a couple of references to its older devices from years ago, but has not pushed any direct references yet.

We now find ourselves in a different corner of the social network that shows a device with a movable offset to hide or show the selfie camera at will and an implied in-display fingerprint sensor. It would pretty much fall into the ilk of an OPPO Find X… just under Huawei’s auspices.

The device gets explicitly called out as the “Honor Magic 2” and lists Guangzhou as the venue city and October 26 as the date.

We wouldn’t put it past a sly photoshopper to slip one past the media, but we’ll be keeping watch in the meantime.

