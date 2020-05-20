At its Smart Life products launch, HONOR has unveiled three new products. It has announced the ViewPad 6, Router 3, MagicWatch 2 Artist Edition and more smart products.

HONOR ViewPad 6 specifications

10.4-inch and 2K HONOR FullViewDisplay with Multi-screen Collaboration Aspect Ratio: 16:9.6Resolution: 2000 x 1200, 281 PPI.

Kirin 985 5G SoC

ROM: 64GB / 128GB/256GBRAM: 6GB / 8GBMicro SD (up to 512 GB)

13MP Rear Camera, Auto Focus8MP Super Wide Angle Front Camera, Fixed Focus

7,250 mAh battery with 122.5W fast charging

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6+, 2×2 MIMO, 160MHz, 2.4 GbpsWi-Fi 5GHz/2.4GHz: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/axBluetooth BT5.1, BT 4.0, BT 3.0, BT 2.1+EDRUSB Type-C

Magic UI 3.1

Optional accessories include HONOR Magic-Pencil Set and HONOR Smart Keyboard. HONOR will announce the mainland China price of the product on June 16. It will be available in overseas markets from June.

HONOR Router 3 specifications

Hardware:

4 GE WAN/LAN port (support auto adaptation)

4 external antennas2 independent medium-power signal amplifiers at 2.4 GHzWLAN: AX3000Frequency band (W): 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz dual-bandOverall power: 2.4 GHz 26 dB (combination) & 5 GHz 23 dB (combination)CPU: Gigahomedual-core 1.2 GHz Computer power: 6000 DMIPSRAM/Flash: 128 MB/128 MB

Features:

Game Turbo (mobile game acceleration)

Support: Wi-Fi 6+Huawei HiLink IPv6 Multi-route cascading

Multi-route seamless roaming Beamforming

Dual-band auto-selection

Smart home Plug-in functions

Security:

Anti-phishing and anti-Trojan

Wi-Fi access authorization

Wi-Fi brute force cracking prevention

Guest Wi-Fi One-click unauthorized access prevention

Support:

PPPoE/DHCP automatic identification

App management

Old router configuration copying

Router Clone

It is priced at RMB 219 (~$31).

HONOR MagicWatch 2 Artist Edition

It comes with the same specifications as the MagicWatch 2. However, here’s how it looks like

HONOR also announced TWS Earbuds X1 in China. The TWS earbuds are promised to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. They are priced at RMB 169 (~ $24).

Moreover, the company has announced Vision X1 Series as well. It features 8K decoding and displau, and four 10W speakers. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, which are priced at RMB 2,299 (~ $324) and RMB 3,299 (~ $465) respectively.