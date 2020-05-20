At its Smart Life products launch, HONOR has unveiled three new products. It has announced the ViewPad 6, Router 3, MagicWatch 2 Artist Edition and more smart products.
HONOR ViewPad 6 specifications
- 10.4-inch and 2K HONOR FullViewDisplay with Multi-screen Collaboration Aspect Ratio: 16:9.6Resolution: 2000 x 1200, 281 PPI.
- Kirin 985 5G SoC
- ROM: 64GB / 128GB/256GBRAM: 6GB / 8GBMicro SD (up to 512 GB)
- 13MP Rear Camera, Auto Focus8MP Super Wide Angle Front Camera, Fixed Focus
- 7,250 mAh battery with 122.5W fast charging
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6+, 2×2 MIMO, 160MHz, 2.4 GbpsWi-Fi 5GHz/2.4GHz: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/axBluetooth BT5.1, BT 4.0, BT 3.0, BT 2.1+EDRUSB Type-C
- Magic UI 3.1
Optional accessories include HONOR Magic-Pencil Set and HONOR Smart Keyboard. HONOR will announce the mainland China price of the product on June 16. It will be available in overseas markets from June.
HONOR Router 3 specifications
Hardware:
- 4 GE WAN/LAN port (support auto adaptation)
- 4 external antennas2 independent medium-power signal amplifiers at 2.4 GHzWLAN: AX3000Frequency band (W): 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz dual-bandOverall power: 2.4 GHz 26 dB (combination) & 5 GHz 23 dB (combination)CPU: Gigahomedual-core 1.2 GHz Computer power: 6000 DMIPSRAM/Flash: 128 MB/128 MB
Features:
- Game Turbo (mobile game acceleration)
- Support: Wi-Fi 6+Huawei HiLink IPv6 Multi-route cascading
- Multi-route seamless roaming Beamforming
- Dual-band auto-selection
- Smart home Plug-in functions
Security:
- Anti-phishing and anti-Trojan
- Wi-Fi access authorization
- Wi-Fi brute force cracking prevention
- Guest Wi-Fi One-click unauthorized access prevention
Support:
- PPPoE/DHCP automatic identification
- App management
- Old router configuration copying
- Router Clone
It is priced at RMB 219 (~$31).
HONOR MagicWatch 2 Artist Edition
It comes with the same specifications as the MagicWatch 2. However, here’s how it looks like
HONOR also announced TWS Earbuds X1 in China. The TWS earbuds are promised to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. They are priced at RMB 169 (~ $24).
Moreover, the company has announced Vision X1 Series as well. It features 8K decoding and displau, and four 10W speakers. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, which are priced at RMB 2,299 (~ $324) and RMB 3,299 (~ $465) respectively.