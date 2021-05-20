Many things have happened since the US decided to place a ban upon Huawei. This ban stopped almost every commercial relationship Huawei had with most of its suppliers, putting the company in a tight spot. However, Huawei wasn’t the only company affected, as Honor, Huawei’s subsidiary, was also affected by this ban. But things have changed. Honor is no longer linked to Huawei, meaning that it has regained several of its previous contacts, but that’s not all. The company has also managed to close a deal with Qualcomm, which will now supply the company with chips for its new devices.

Qualcomm Technologies has recently presented its new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform with has been created to power several high-tier devices from Honor, Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi, and more. This new processor was “designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences.”

“HONOR’s collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is an important part of our commitment to working with global technology leaders. We believe the cooperation between Qualcomm Technologies and HONOR will unleash the ultimate potential of product experience and further serve global consumer,” said Fang Fei, president of product line, HONOR Device Co., Ltd. “The Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform is packed with innovation in 5G, imaging, and AI. Through close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the brand-new HONOR 50 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. HONOR 50 series will set new industry standards for product design and deliver a transformative experience for our users.”

This deal started back in January 2021, when Honor signed a deal with Qualcomm, MediaTek, and more companies after parting ways with Huawei. But Honor’s actions didn’t stop there, as they also started to work on resuming their partnership with Google. In other words, this may come as great news to every Huawei fan, as Honor picked up tons of experience and ideas under the brand. I mean, they won’t deliver Mate and P series clones, but we can expect great quality and feature in their future devices. And the best part is that they would also arrive with Google Services.

Source Qualcomm