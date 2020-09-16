HONOR was rumored to be working on its gaming-focused laptops. It teased the launch of the Hunter series. Now, the laptops are official. The company is stepping into the gaming laptop segment with the launch of HONOR Hunter gaming laptops. The first device from the news series is a high-end Hunter V700. It is focused on gamers who want best performance in a portable form factor.

The HONOR Hunter V700 has focused on both gaming aesthetics and heat management with its design. Its body is made from an anodized aluminum alloy body. Moreover, the Hunter logo on the rear panel lights up, and so do the keyboard and air vents that also have LEDs that light up the base. All of these can be controlled and customized. The laptop is just 19.9mm thick but still comes with thermal management capabilities.

The HONOR Hunter Gaming V700 laptops series is powered by Intel‘s 10th gen processors – the i5-10300H or the i7-10750H. There are three variants that arrive with 16GB of dual channel RAM, with either 512GB or 1TB worth of NVMe SSD storage. You get to choose between NVIDIA‘s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the RTX 2060 for graphics.

The Hunter laptop features a 16.1-inch display that is surrounded by narrow 4.7mm bezels. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and supports 100 percent sRBG color gamut. Plus, it supports WiFi 6 for better connectivity during online gaming. As for audio, the new gaming laptop features nahimic 3D surround sound audio, which is said to help make the gaming experience more immersive. It packs a 56Wh battery.

Coming to the ports, the HONOR Hunter V700 laptops come equipped with:

1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1

1 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

1 x USB 2.0

1 x RJ145 port

Power port

The Honor Hunter V700 gaming laptops are available in three variants: