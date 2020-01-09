HUAWEI sub-brand HONOR announced, at the end of November last year, some of its newest products, like the MagicWatch 2. These launches were followed by domestic availability, but now HONOR is going global with its four products.

The MagicWatch 2 is basically the equivalent of the HUAWEI Watch GT2. With its Kirin A1 chip and 14-day battery life, the MagicWatch 2 is available in two sizes: 42-, and 46mm.

Pricing starts at €179 RRP for the 42mm model, while the HONOR MagicWatch 2 46mm will start from €189 RRP.

The HONOR Band 5 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 240×120 resolution and 282 PPI density. With its 14-day battery life, TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Detection, sleep tracking, and 50 meter water resistance, the Band 5 is available to purchase for an RRP around €30 in UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and other markets.

The HONOR MagicBook will be available globally in the first quarter of the year, in 14 and 15.6-inch sizes, both with 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolutions.

The two share most of the spec-sheet, with options for AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor options, and Radeon RX Vega 10 (for the Ryzen 7), and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Storage options include 256-and 512GB SSD drives, and batteries are rated 42Wh (14-inch) and 56Wh (15-inch).

Similarly, the HONOR Band 5 Sport will also be available in the first quarter of 2020. It will go for €19, and will offer up to 14-day battery life, 50m water resistance, ability to operate both on wrist and foot, activity tracking and monitoring, as well as sleep monitoring, while lacking a heart-rate sensor.