HONOR has announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil its next-generation flagship, presumably called Magic 5, at an event in China on November 23 at 2:30 PM UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET). At the moment, no other details, such as the smartphone's images, price, or specifications, have been revealed.
While there is no official word on what the Magic 5 (or whatever HONOR ends up calling it) will bring to the table, reputed leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed that it will be one of the first few phones to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm is hosting its annual summit from November 15-17, where it is expected to announce the next flagship processor called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Other than fast internals, the flagship smartphone will reportedly sport a big 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It will (likely) run on HONOR's custom Magic UI 7.0 software based on Android 13. The smartphone series is said to support up to 5,000mAh battery and up to 100W of wired charging,
Lastly, tipsters believe that HONOR's next flagship will sport a 50MP camera primary sensor with the company's custom AI-ISP. We expect more information to be revealed as we head closer to the launch. But, in the meantime, do tell us about your expectations from the next HONOR flagship. Comment below and tell us what you think!
Check out these amazing HONOR devices!
Honor 70
HONOR 70 aims to make capturing videos, specifically vlogs, a simple affair with its powerful dual camera setup and unique video modes. It packs in the efficient Snapdragon 778G Plus and has a 4800mAh cell to deliver powerful yet efficient performance.
Honor Magic 4 Pro
HONOR Magic 4 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the company. It comes with all the high-end specs, including Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 50MP triple-camera, and 100W wired and wireless charging. Pre-order the HONOR Magic 4 Pro now and get Watch GS 3, 100W wireless charger, official cases, and more for £0!
Honor 50 5G
The Honor 50 Pro may not have a premium Snapdragon chipset, but it has more than enough power to let you play games, browse social media and snap beautiful photos. It’s excellent for those wanting to take selfie pictures and who don’t want to wait hours to charge up their devices.