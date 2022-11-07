HONOR has announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone at an event in China on November 23, 14:30 PM UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET).

While there is no official word on what the Magic 5 (or whatever HONOR ends up calling it) will bring to the table, reputed leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed that it will be one of the first few phones to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm is hosting its annual summit from November 15-17, where it is expected to announce the next flagship processor called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Other than fast internals, the flagship smartphone will reportedly sport a big 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It will (likely) run on HONOR's custom Magic UI 7.0 software based on Android 13. The smartphone series is said to support up to 5,000mAh battery and up to 100W of wired charging,

Lastly, tipsters believe that HONOR's next flagship will sport a 50MP camera primary sensor with the company's custom AI-ISP. We expect more information to be revealed as we head closer to the launch. But, in the meantime, do tell us about your expectations from the next HONOR flagship. Comment below and tell us what you think!

