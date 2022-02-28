HONOR unveils Earbuds 3 Pro with Active Noise Cancellation

HONOR today also announced the new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. HONOR also announced the HONOR Magic 4 flagship smartphones and the HONOR Watch GS 3 smartwatch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company’s new wireless earbuds feature a new audio driver, and active noise cancellation and come with long battery life.

The new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earbuds are equipped with a dual-driver design, and come with an 11mm diameter dynamic driver and high-resolution tweeter to deliver a rich sound experience and deep bass. It’s the first in the industry to also feature a body temperature sensor, allowing using users to monitor their health.

The HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro also features an improved Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation to block out noise from the outside world. The new technology allows users to cancel out noise while listening to music, and focus on conference calls during meetings and while working from home.

The earbuds weigh just 5.1g without the eartips, and the charging case weighs 42.6 grams, which makes it portable. The earbuds and the case will be available in White and Gray colors, and support Bluetooth 5.2.

Each earbud has a 42 mAh battery, while the charging case has 410 mAh, providing 6 hours of listening on a single charge, or 24 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging, allowing them to go from 0-65% in 10 minutes. What’s more, is that the earbuds are IP54 certified, while the case received IP52, meaning that small splashes of water and sweat will be a non-issue for gym users.

HONOR said that the pricing and availability for the new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro would be available at a later date.