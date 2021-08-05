We have great news from Honor, as it has officially announced the global launch of the new HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite True Wireless Stereo earphones. These new headphones will give you all-day entertainment thanks to their ultra-long battery life, fast charging capabilities, and a very compelling price tag.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR, explains that:

“Whether listening to your favorite music during a workout, dialing into a business conference call or catching up on the latest TV series, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite are the perfect earphones for every scenario, offering excellent performance and an immersive audio experience.”

“Delivering enhancements in sound quality and battery life, the latest addition to our line-up of wearables demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative products and services to consumers around the world.”

The new HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite are now official. These new headphones will deliver excellent performance and an impressive audio experience with a comfortable and ergonomic design. They also come packed with some great features, such as Active Noise Cancelling, enhanced connectivity, and epic battery life, as they can go up to 10 hours non-stop on a single charge, or up to 32 hours with their charging case well if you stick to listening music. If you’re more interested in making and taking calls, you will get up to 20 hours of talk time, which is also rather impressive. Further, the Earbuds 2 Lite come with Fast Charging capabilities that will give you up to 40 percent charge in just 10 minutes, which will then translates to four hours of non-stop music.

Yes, ANC will also keep you focused on your favorite beats, as the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite feature two Micro-Electro-Mechanical System silicon microphones that will help also get you crystal-clear calls even while walking or running outside. You also get Awareness Mode and Superior Sound Quality for enhanced Audio, meaning you can hear what goes around you without having to take your new earbuds off. And you won’t want to take them off, as their comfortable and ergonomic design will let you wear them for hours without a problem. And you also get three sizes of flexible silicon ear tips so that you can choose which fits your ear best.

Now, if you’re interested in grabbing a pair of HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite, you will have to wait a bit longer since they will start selling on August 7 for just €69.90. They will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Finland, and you will be able to choose between a Glacier White and Midnight Black color option.