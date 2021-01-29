Honor recently got separated from its parent company, Huawei. The Chinese company then announced its Honor V40 as a separate entity earlier this month. Since then, reports about the company resuming business with Qualcomm, MediaTek, Google and more have been circulating. Now, a new report claims that Honor is also prepping to launch a foldable smartphone. The device is said to be a part of Honor’s Magic series.

Earlier this week, a tipster shared a new piece of information on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website. The leakster stated that Honor is planning on launching a new foldable smartphone within the Magic lineup. It is likely to be a premium smartphone from the company. Previously, Zhao Ming, CEO of the company, had also mentioned that Honor will soon launch flagship series like the ‘Mate’ and ‘P’ series from Huawei. And now, it seems like Honor is all set to compete in the foldable smartphone segment as well.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is said to be working on bringing three foldable phones next year. It is expected to unveil an outfolding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell. While we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use, these devices could house Samsung’s display. There is no word on when we could the devices in action. That said, OPPO is also reportedly prepping to launch its foldable in the market this year.

Further, Samsung is also working on several foldable phones. It could announce a new Z Flip Lite in late 2021. The South Korean giant is likely already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are tipped to be announced in the third quarter of 2021. As per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Flip Lite will have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.