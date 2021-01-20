Recently, Huawei announced the sale of its smartphone brand Honor citing ‘tremendous pressure as of late.’ It decided to sell all of its Honor business assets as there was persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for their mobile phone business due to the US sanctions. It sold the assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. Now, there are reports that Honor could re-use Google Mobile Services in its smartphones.

You'll have to wait a bit to get Honor devices with GMS support

As per a report from a Russian publication, Google Mobile Services (GMS) could soon make a comeback on Honor devices as the company is no longer a Huawei subsidiary. Therefore, sanctions imposed by the United States on the Chinese giant no longer apply to Honor. The report goes on to say that GMS could make a comeback on Honor smartphones around Spring. Honor is said to have been working on two new phone lineups with support for GMS. This also means that new devices getting launched by the company will no longer have Huawei AppGallery pre-installed. That said, older devices remain dependent on AppGallery.

Honor is all set to launch its first smartphone after its separation from Huawei. The Honor V40 will be debuting on January 22 but it is likely to not have support for GMS. The Honor V40 is said to start at CNY 3,999 (~$615) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as per a previous report. The upcoming Honor smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch OLED display (2,676×1,236 pixels) and run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0. It is likely to have curved edges and a pill-shaped cutout in the upper-left corner of the screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It is rumored to sport a 50MP primary sensor in its triple rear camera setup. On the front might lie a 32MP selfie shooter. It could have support for 66W wired and 55W wireless charging.