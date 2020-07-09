Honor MagicBook Pro 2020

HONOR announced last month that it will be launching a gaming notebook. Now, a Chinese leakster with a good track record on HUAWEI / HONOR leaks has claimed that the device may launch next month. This comes after AMD and HONOR released teasers on Weibo yesterday, which suggests that the HONOR gaming notebook will be powered by AMD’s latest offerings.

We expect HONOR to roll out some teasers in the following weeks as we head towards the launch. To recall, the MagicBook Pro 2020 variants that debuted in June came with 10th generation Intel processors. The company had revealed at the time of launch that will launch the AMD version of the Honor MagicBook Pro 2020. Hence, the upcoming HONOR gaming notebook could be MagicBook Pro 2020’s AMD variant.

The MagicBook 2020 comes with a 16-inch display, has up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and PCIe SSD of up to 512 GB storage. It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. The upcoming model could come equipped with Ryzen 4000 series processors.

Via: Gizmochina

