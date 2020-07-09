Honor MagicBook Pro 2020

HONOR announced last month that it will be launching a gaming notebook. Now, a Chinese leakster with a good track record on HUAWEI / HONOR leaks has claimed that the device may launch next month. This comes after AMD and HONOR released teasers on Weibo yesterday, which suggests that the HONOR gaming notebook will be powered by AMD’s latest offerings.

We expect HONOR to roll out some teasers in the following weeks as we head towards the launch. To recall, the MagicBook Pro 2020 variants that debuted in June came with 10th generation Intel processors. The company had revealed at the time of launch that will launch the AMD version of the Honor MagicBook Pro 2020. Hence, the upcoming HONOR gaming notebook could be MagicBook Pro 2020’s AMD variant.

The MagicBook 2020 comes with a 16-inch display, has up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and PCIe SSD of up to 512 GB storage. It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. The upcoming model could come equipped with Ryzen 4000 series processors.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s Next iPhone 12 Move is Ridiculous! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new changes that Apple may include with the iPhone 12, Samsung solving camera focusing issues and more
Apple’s latest MacBook Air and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H where we find Apple’s latest MacBook Air, HP Chromebooks, the Moto Action One and more
Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and more on sale today
Today’s deals include the 16-inch and the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch Series 3 and more devices from Amazon and B&H