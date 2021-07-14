Last month, we reported a number of newly filed trademark names that suggested that Honor may be working on its own foldable smartphones. The list included a number of names such as Honor Magic Fold, Honor Magic Pad and more. It was the first hint that pointed at a possible foldable device coming from the newly divorced company.

Recent reports claim that Honor could be very close to launching a new foldable smartphone, and we even see some news from a famous Chinese blogger Digital Chat Station (via MyFixGuide). The news came from the supply chain, which revealed that the main screen of the new foldable device from Honor will feature a large 8-inch display, while the secondary panel will be a 6.5-inch display. The supplier is said to be BOE, which is known to have already made a few versions of flexible panels, and it’s the biggest display manufacturer in China. A new ultra-thin flexible glass is also under development, according to the leaker.

We don’t have any more information about the upcoming device, and have no idea what specifications it will feature, but we can speculate that it will be a flagship device with a Snapdragon 888 or 888+ chipset, likely to sport 8-16GB of memory and have 128-512GB of storage.

Even though the company separated from Huawei, we are more than likely to see a lot of similarities between future Honor devices, and existing, as well as future Huawei devices. This is why we’re likely to see similar designs to the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs. The Mate X series fold outwards where the large 8-inch screen transforms into a main 6.6-inch secondary panel, and another that is on the rear that’s used for video calls.

Only time will tell how Honor decides to handle its own design and production, so we’ll likely hear a lot more about the company’s first foldable smartphone in the near future.