The coronavirus has made the world change in many ways. Some of the year’s most meaningful events were canceled or delayed, while others managed to take place as virtual events. This year’s IFA event is scheduled to take place between September 3 and September 5, and it seems that we may start to see physical events once again.

Several companies have started to confirm their attendance at the next IFA 2020 event. Honor has confirmed it will hold a press conference on September 4, where it will introduce several new products, such as smart bands, personal computers, tablets, and maybe a smartphone. Honor joins RealMe, LG, TCL, and Huawei, which have also confirmed their participation. Qualcomm may be responsible for the opening keynote to present its plans for Q4. Now, we will have to see if more companies join the event as time passes, just don’t expect Samsung to attend.

Source GSM Arena