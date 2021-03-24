HONOR has announced the launch of its Band 6, which succeeds the popular HONOR Band 5. It comes with an AMOLED display ands pcks a range of fitness features. The company claims it can last up to two weeks on a single charge. It is encased in a 2.5D curved glass screen. Moreover, the new wearable offers a 148% increase in display area over its predecessor.

The HONOR Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. As mentioned above, it offers an increase of 148% in the screen real-estate over the Band 5. The HONOR logo lies on the left edge of the wearable. It features an extensive library of watch faces and is designed to provide all-day comfort with the silicone rubber straps. The fitness tracker will be made available in three color options of Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink.

The HONOR Band 6 comes with Pulse Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring that can detect users’ blood oxygen levels, which is essential for those who keep tabs on their respiratory health or who enjoy hiking or climbing at high altitudes. Plus, you get an optical heart rate sensor and a precise AI algorithm, which also supports 24/7 real-time continuous heart rate monitoring. It can also monitor users’ stress levels throughout the day. Additionally, you get support for sleep tracking capabilities that identify and log data around users’ daily sleep status, including how much deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, awake time and naps you take each day.

The fitness tracker comes with support for 10 workout modes, including outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor and indoor cycling, indoor swimming, elliptical, rower and free training. It sports 50 meters of water resistance as well. The HONOR Band 6 can also automatically recognize six different workout modes.

It is available at an MSRP of €49.9, and will be available to purchase from March 28 in global markets via AliExpress. It will also be available from local HIHONOR online stores starting from April.