HONOR has started rolling out a new firmware update for its recently-launched Band 5i in India. The fitness tracker is now receiving the much-awaited SpO2 feature.

The SpO2 Monitor tracks oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. It enables you to assess how your body is adapting during workouts or at high altitudes.

The HONOR Band 5i features a 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) touch-sensitive color display. It packs a 3-axis inertial sensor and optical heart rate sensor. The band is said to take 1.5 hours to fully charge. It can pair with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and later.