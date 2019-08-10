Honor announces Vision smart TV running on Huawei HarmonyOS

Huawei yesterday announced its HarmonyOS, also known as HongmengOS in China, and while it stressed that it still wants to use Android on its smartphones, the Chinese tech giant focused on the versatility of HarmonyOS. Huawei also said that the first devices to come out running HarmonyOS will be “smart screen products”, and today we’re getting the first, from its sub-brand Honor.

The Honor Vision is a 55-inch 4K smart TV with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, 400 nits brightness, and 178 field of view. It is powered by HiSilicon’s 28nm Hongjun 818 chipset, with 2 ARM Cortex A73 and 2 ARM Cortex A53 CPU cores, as well as a quad-core Mali-G51 GPU clocked at 600MHz. It is powered by 2GB of RAM.

HarmonyOS has been scaled up for the big screen with a user interface Honor calls “magazine-style”. Smartphones can be used to control the Honor Vision through the Honor Magic software, but the TV also comes with the YoYo voice assistant, as well as facial recognition capabilities which detect a child in front of the TV and reduce blue light emission. There are other software bits as well, as video doorbell integration, and a streaming assistant.

The Honor Vision with 16GB of storage costs ¥3799 (around $535), while the Pro models equipped with 32GB of storage will set you back ¥4799 (roughly $680). Aside from more storage, the Pro version has a pop-up camera that’s not present on the regular model. Sales start on August 15.

You can watch a recording of the event below.