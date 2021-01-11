At CES 2021, HONOR took the floors to announce its latest offerings. It launched the HONOR Band 6 and a new laptop. The HONOR MagicBook Pro is a 16-inch device that is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Processor. Thanks to slim bezels on three sides, it features a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is built out of aluminum and comes in a single color of Mystic Silver.







The HONOR MagicBook Pro features a 16.1-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. There is 100% sRGB color gamut, TUV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and can go up to 300 nits brightness. The laptop comes equipped with 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The cooling system includes dual fans and dual heat pipes.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 1x HDMI port, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (type A port), 1x USB C port, a 3.5 mm Audio jack and a fingerprint sensor housed in the power button. It comes with a 56Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. There is also a pop-up camera.







Coming to the HONOR Band 6, it features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194 x 364 pixels at 282 PPI. It will be sold in three color options of Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink. There is 5 ATM water resistance as well. The fitness band comes equipped with a SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep and stress monitor, and female cycle tracker. It supports up to 10 workout modes and is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge in typical usage.

The updated HONOR MagicBook Pro and HONOR Band 6 will be available in HONOR’s global markets soon. There is no information on the pricing yet.