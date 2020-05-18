HONOR has announced its 2020 refresh of the MagicBook Pro at its HONOR Smart Life event. It is a 16.1-inch laptop that features a Full HD display with 4.9mm narrow bezels and 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 Processors with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD and 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics.

HONOR MagicBook Pro 2020 specifications

16.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB

1.6GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U (4.2GHz) / 1.8GHz i7-10510U processor (4.9GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics, 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU

16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 512GB SSD

1MP HD webcam, built-in dual digital microphones

USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 (Type A) x 3, HDMI x 1

Windows 10 Home

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

3.5mm audio jack, microphone combo, Dolby Atmos

56Wh battery with up to 11.5h of local video playback

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 2020 is priced at 5999 yuan (~ US$ 843 / Rs 64,030) for the Core i5 variant and 6699 yuan (~ US$ 941 / Rs. 71,500) for the Core i7 model. It will be available for order from today and goes on sale in China from May 19.

Source: Weibo