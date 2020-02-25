Honor has announced the availability of its MagicBook 14 and 15 outside of China. The Honor MagicBook was introduced in China last year. It comes with a compact, thin and lightweight design. The battery is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The device will go on sale in selected markets including the UK, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and more by the end of March 2020. It comes in Space Gray and Mystic Silver colors. It is priced at 599 Euros for the 256GB variant.

Here’s what you need to know about the newly-launched Honor laptop.

Honor MagicBook 14/15 specifications