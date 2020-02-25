Honor has announced the availability of its MagicBook 14 and 15 outside of China. The Honor MagicBook was introduced in China last year. It comes with a compact, thin and lightweight design. The battery is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.
The device will go on sale in selected markets including the UK, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and more by the end of March 2020. It comes in Space Gray and Mystic Silver colors. It is priced at 599 Euros for the 256GB variant.
Here’s what you need to know about the newly-launched Honor laptop.
Honor MagicBook 14/15 specifications
- 14-inch / 15.6-inch ( 1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB/512GB PCIe NVME SSD
- Windows 10
- Pop-up webcam
- Magic-Link 2.0
- WiFi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type- C x 1 (Supports charging and data transfer), HDMI x 1, USB3.0 (Type A) x 1, USB2.0 (Type A) x 1
- Dimensions: 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9mm; Weight: About 1.38kg
- 3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button
- MagicBook 14 – 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery with 65W Type- C Power Adapter with fast charging (46% in 30 minutes), up to 9.5 hours of local video playback on a single full charge
- MagicBook 15 – 42Wh (Rated capacity) battery with 65W Type- C Power Adapter with fast charging (53% in 30 minutes), up to 9.5 hours of local video playback on a single full charge