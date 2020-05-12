HONOR 9X Pro has been launched in India. The phone was announced in China way back in June last year. It features a no-notch LCD display.

The company says it has several partnerships to bring range of apps, and is also working to bring Netflix and other streaming apps.

HONOR 9X Pro specifications

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Kirin 810 processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS

Dual SIM

4000mAh battery, 10W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dimensions: 163.1×77.2×8.8mm; Weight:206g





The HONOR 9X Pro will be made available in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple color variants via Flipkart for Rs 17,999. However, the company is offering Rs 3000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 14,999.

It will be available for order starting today till May 19 and will go on sale on 21st and 22nd May.