HONOR announced today that its HONOR 9X Pro has started getting the May 2020 security patch update via OTA (Over the Air) in India. The security patch is a part of regular firmware update with Android, which ensures bug fixes and strengthens the security functionalities. Apart from the security patch, there’s not much going on with the new update. 

The released update for the HONOR 9X Pro carries the software build version EMUI 9.1.1.189 (C675E5R1P1) and is about 373MB in size. The update has been released in a phased manner and will reach all the consumers gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update, or they can alternatively check for the update manually, under the Settings section of their smartphones.

HONOR 9X Pro specifications

  • 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Kirin 810 processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
  • 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS
  • Dual SIM
  • 4000mAh battery, 10W charging
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
  • Dimensions: 163.1×77.2×8.8mm; Weight:206g
