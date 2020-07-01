HONOR announced today that its HONOR 9X Pro has started getting the May 2020 security patch update via OTA (Over the Air) in India. The security patch is a part of regular firmware update with Android, which ensures bug fixes and strengthens the security functionalities. Apart from the security patch, there’s not much going on with the new update.

The released update for the HONOR 9X Pro carries the software build version EMUI 9.1.1.189 (C675E5R1P1) and is about 373MB in size. The update has been released in a phased manner and will reach all the consumers gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update, or they can alternatively check for the update manually, under the Settings section of their smartphones.

HONOR 9X Pro specifications