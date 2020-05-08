Honor 9X Pro

The HONOR 9X Pro went official in February this year. The phone is now likely to be unveiled in India three months later.

A report from IANS suggests that the HONOR 9X Pro could be launched in India on May 12.

The smartphone doesn’t come pre-installed with the Google Play Store. Instead, users rely on HUAWEI’s apps and services, such as the App Gallery, HUAWEI email client, and more.

It is powered by the Kirin 810 SoC. The phone features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display, along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution. Further, it comes equipped with UfS 2.1 storage and 8GB of RAM. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Source: IANS

