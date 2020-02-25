Huawei launched the Mate 30 series in several markets without the Google services. Now, it is Honor’s turn to do the same. The company has announced the Honor 9X Pro globally. It comes without Google services.

The Honor 9X Pro doesn’t come pre-installed with the Google Play Store. Instead, users will have to rely on Huawei’s apps and services, such as the App Gallery, Huawei email client and third-party mapping services.

The phone also features the Huawei Assistant. It delivers contextual cards for the likes of sport and stock markets.

The device will be made available from March onwards. It is priced at €249 (~$269). It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple color options. The handset is confirmed for Egypt, France, Germany, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.