HONOR 9X was launched in India with a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie shooter earlier this year. Soon after, a ‘Lite’ variant surfaced online. Now, the HONOR 9X Lite is official as it has been launched in Finland.

HONOR 9X Lite specifications

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display,

Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53), paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage; expandable with microSD

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Android 9 (Pie) with EMUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Dimensions: 160.4×76.6×7.8mm; Weight: 175g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3,750mAh battery

The HONOR 9X Lite will be made available in Black and Green color options. It is priced at 199 Euros (~US$ 215 / Rs 16,454). The phone will go on pre-order starting April 30 in Finland. There is no word on availability in other markets yet.

Source: HONOR