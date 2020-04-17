HONOR 9X Lite
Up next
Author
Tags

HONOR 9X was launched in India with a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie shooter earlier this year. Soon after, a ‘Lite’ variant surfaced online. Now, the HONOR 9X Lite is official as it has been launched in Finland.

HONOR 9X Lite specifications

  • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display,
  • Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53), paired with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage; expandable with microSD
  • 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Android 9 (Pie) with EMUI 9
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Dimensions: 160.4×76.6×7.8mm; Weight: 175g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
  • 3,750mAh battery
HONOR 9X Lite

The HONOR 9X Lite will be made available in Black and Green color options. It is priced at 199 Euros (~US$ 215 / Rs 16,454). The phone will go on pre-order starting April 30 in Finland. There is no word on availability in other markets yet.

Source: HONOR

You May Also Like
Samsung Display

Samsung Galaxy A60 starts receiving Android 10 update

The update is rolling out in South Korea and China.
Honor 30s

HONOR 30 Pro allegedly spotted on Geekbench ahead of April 15 launch

The phone could be powered by a non-5G version of the Kirin 990 SoC.

OnePlus 8 Pro VS OnePlus 8: Time to go PRO?! (video)

If you actually want a OnePlus device with a camera that’s comparable to other flagships, you need the OnePlus 8 Pro, and even there the 8 Pro isn’t necessarily pressing all the buttons that matter to some of us.