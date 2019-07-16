Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro renders leaked, show off pop-up selfie camera

The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro will become official on July 23, but yesterday we’ve seen most of their specs get leaked. The company posted a teaser of the device’s back, showing off a nice color scheme for the Honor 9X Pro model, but today we’re treated to official press renders for both phones.

First off, the Honor 9X Pro (above, and below), in that sexy color scheme teased yesterday, is showing off an all-screen design approach, with minimal bezels and a tiny chin. We can see the pop-up selfie camera ejected below, and the triple-camera setup on the back, with the LED flash.

The Honor 9X (below), however, only features a double-camera setup on the back, this being mostly the only differentiating factor among the two devices. We have the same elevating front-facing camera, and, if you check out the leaked specs from yesterday, you’ll have a hard time finding significant differences among the two.

As a recap, both phones should feature a 6.59-inch display with FHD+ resolution at 2340 x 1080 pixels, a Kirin 810 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 16MP elevating selfie shooter. The difference between the two is an additional third camera for the Pro variant. While the Honor 9X sports a dual-camera system of a 48MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, the Pro adds an additional 8MP shooter.