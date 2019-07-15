Honor 9X gets teased as Honor 9X and 9X Pro specs, retail box leak

The image above has been posted to Weibo by Huawei sub-brand Honor, trying to build the anticipation for the upcoming Honor 9X. We know that the device will be powered by the new Kirin 810 processor, which is supposed to be superior to the equivalent Qualcomm competitor, the Snapdragon 730. While we’re expecting the official launch next week, we get an early glimpse at the retail box, below.

Meanwhile, the specs of the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro have been leaked. As per the tables below, both the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro should feature a 6.59-inch display with FHD+ resolution at 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Both run on the Kirin 810 SoC and pack 6GB of RAM, but the difference between the two is an additional third camera for the Pro variant. While the Honor 9X sports a dual-camera system of a 48MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, the Pro adds an additional 8MP shooter. The selfie camera is identical on both models at 16MP.

July 23 is when they should both become official, and we’ll leave you with the spec-sheet below until then, unless something even more relevant pops up.